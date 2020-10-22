 Skip to main content
Just the facts

Sometimes it is helpful to just list the facts to see the bigger picture.

He has pressured a foreign leader to interfere in the 2016 and 2020 American presidential election.

He has divulged classified information to foreign officials.

He publicly undermined American intelligence agents while standing next to a hostile foreign autocrat (i.e. Putin).  

He hired a national security adviser who he knew had secretly worked as a foreign lobbyist. (i.e. Flynn).

He encouraged foreign leaders to enrich him and his family by staying at his hotels.

He is overly friendly to murderous dictators.

He has alienated America’s closest allies.

He lied to the American people about his company’s business dealings in Russia.

He repeatedly lies about the economy, voter fraud, and the seriousness of the COVID pandemic.

He spends hours on end watching television and days on end staying at his resorts.

He often declines to read daily briefing memos or perform basic functions of a president’s job.

He has aides, as well as members of his own party in Congress, who mock him in private as unfit for office.

He has repeatedly denigrated a deceased United States Senator who was a war hero.

He has mocked veterans and military servicemen as "suckers", and mocked Gold Star families.

He described a former first lady, shortly after her death, as “nasty”. (i.e Barbara Bush)

He described white supremacists as “some very fine people.”

He ordered thousands of children to be physically removed from their parents without any way to reunite them, leaving hundreds of them orphans.

He obstructed justice by trying to influence Congressional investigation into his campaign.

He has repeatedly referred to journalists as “the enemy of the people.”

He violated federal law by directing his lawyer to pay $280,000 in hush money to cover up extramarital affairs.

He has described various women such names as “a dog,” “a pig,” and “horse face” and Mexicans as “rapists” and “criminals.”

He is the president of the United States, and he is a threat to everything that America stands for.

David R. James, MA, PhD,

Eureka

