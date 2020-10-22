Just the facts

Sometimes it is helpful to just list the facts to see the bigger picture.

He has pressured a foreign leader to interfere in the 2016 and 2020 American presidential election.

He has divulged classified information to foreign officials.

He publicly undermined American intelligence agents while standing next to a hostile foreign autocrat (i.e. Putin).

He hired a national security adviser who he knew had secretly worked as a foreign lobbyist. (i.e. Flynn).

He encouraged foreign leaders to enrich him and his family by staying at his hotels.

He is overly friendly to murderous dictators.

He has alienated America’s closest allies.

He lied to the American people about his company’s business dealings in Russia.

He repeatedly lies about the economy, voter fraud, and the seriousness of the COVID pandemic.

He spends hours on end watching television and days on end staying at his resorts.

He often declines to read daily briefing memos or perform basic functions of a president’s job.