Justice system favors certain defendants

In regard to Ginny Merriam's actions in regard to the her partner's DUI:
I would taken the exact same actions for a loved one. I would have reached out to anyone I knew in a position of power that might be able to inform me about the process and possible beneficial actions. And yes, I would be hoping to receive beneficial treatment.
My guess, for example, is he has been advised to seek in-house alcohol treatment to start the building the case for a rehabilitation argument at sentencing. And, unless he is penalized more severely for being known/notorious, he will probably receive a sentence on the more lenient side than the poorer, less informed individual. Unfortunately, our system of justice does usually favor a certain type of defendant.
On another note, I believe this story warranted a Sunday, not Saturday front-page article and above the fold over an article about vandalism and Governor Bullock.
Jim Conkle,
Missoula
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!