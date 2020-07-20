Justice system favors certain defendants

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In regard to Ginny Merriam's actions in regard to the her partner's DUI:

I would taken the exact same actions for a loved one. I would have reached out to anyone I knew in a position of power that might be able to inform me about the process and possible beneficial actions. And yes, I would be hoping to receive beneficial treatment.

My guess, for example, is he has been advised to seek in-house alcohol treatment to start the building the case for a rehabilitation argument at sentencing. And, unless he is penalized more severely for being known/notorious, he will probably receive a sentence on the more lenient side than the poorer, less informed individual. Unfortunately, our system of justice does usually favor a certain type of defendant.

On another note, I believe this story warranted a Sunday, not Saturday front-page article and above the fold over an article about vandalism and Governor Bullock.

Jim Conkle,

Missoula

