Jodi Lynn Picoult (1966-) is an American writer. Of envy, she wrote in "Perfect Match":”Envy, after all, comes from wanting something that isn't yours.”

Picoult was referring to the familiar and elusive playing field of romantic relationships. All Americans also have a relationship with our representatives in power. This more pragmatic and expected relationship has been much healthier in the past.

We in the nation now have “justified envy” of past presidents. The entirety of the four following quotes illustrate my supposition:

“Whatever our individual circumstances or opportunities — we are all in it, and our spirit is good, and we Americans and our allies are going to win — and do not let anyone tell you anything different.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt, Fireside Chat, Oct. 12, 1942.

“The United States has been at war for only 10 months, and is engaged in the enormous task of multiplying its armed forces many times. We are by no means at full production level yet.” — Franklin D. Roosevelt, Fireside Chat, Oct. 12, 1942.

“I take no responsibility at all.” — Donald J. Trump, press conference, March 13.

“It is what it is.” — Donald J. Trump, Axios Interview, Aug. 4.