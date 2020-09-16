I agree with your editorial opinion that juvenile offenders are capable of making major changes in their lives and should not be shackled to life imprisonment without parole. For several years I volunteered and helped facilitate a meditation group for men at the Montana State Prison. I had the opportunity to meet, converse with and observe Mr. Keefe's actions and demeanor, plus listen to thoughts he shared. It was clearly evident that this man has done the work he needed to do to transform his life and make contributions to society. In the U.S. we espouse rehabilitation as an integral and primary aim of the prison system. It is time for Montana to step up and give more than lip service to the words 'rehabilitation' and 'criminal justice.' Juvenile offenders must have the opportunity for parole because they are capable of great transformation for the better.