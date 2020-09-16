 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Juvenile offenders must have the opportunity for parole

Juvenile offenders must have the opportunity for parole

{{featured_button_text}}

I agree with your editorial opinion that juvenile offenders are capable of making major changes in their lives and should not be shackled to life imprisonment without parole. For several years I volunteered and helped facilitate a meditation group for men at the Montana State Prison. I had the opportunity to meet, converse with and observe Mr. Keefe's actions and demeanor, plus listen to thoughts he shared. It was clearly evident that this man has done the work he needed to do to transform his life and make contributions to society. In the U.S. we espouse rehabilitation as an integral and primary aim of the prison system. It is time for Montana to step up and give more than lip service to the words 'rehabilitation' and 'criminal justice.' Juvenile offenders must have the opportunity for parole because they are capable of great transformation for the better.

Susan Kronenberger,

Helena

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Worst president ever
Letters

Worst president ever

Our president loves to claim he is the best, and his mantra, “No one has done more than I,” frequently oozes forth in his speeches. When it co…

Logging vs. destructive fires
Letters

Logging vs. destructive fires

Recently in the Missoulian was a Letter to the Editor from Mike Garrity crowing about the fact that The Alliance for the Wild Rockies along wi…

'Loser' label contemptible
Letters

'Loser' label contemptible

I grew up in the 1950s next to one of the largest military bases in the world in North Carolina. World War II and Korea were fresh on everyone…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News