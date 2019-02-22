Missoula City Council and Mayor John Engen:
Let’s talk about financial responsibility and lying.
August, 2018: The Missoula City Council approved the 2018 fiscal budget, where taxes were raised 3.82 percent. During the discussion prior to the budget being approved, Engen said, “we’re relying on property taxpayers to fund the increases essential to maintaining services.” Council member Jordan Hess was also in support of the tax increase and stated, “I believe governments provide value, opportunity and lift people up…” Councilman John DiBari said, “I value the quality of life that makes this community the place where we have all chose to live,” whatever that means. However, one council member, Jesse Ramos, provided many proposals to cut the budget. Of interest, Ramos asked, “Why are you trying to buy a Lamborghini when you can’t even pay the water bill?”
In the Missoulian, Feb. 14, we see the headline of an article which reads “$25,000 dog to grace entrance of Missoula’s MRL park.” The article even begins: “One dog-gone expensive hound is slated to be stationed near the entrance to Missoula’s newest dog park.” I had no idea this was essential. We were lied to.
Philip Frandsen,
Missoula