Don Kaltschmidt (guest column, Aug. 11) groups himself, proudly, with U.S. Sen. Steve Daines; proof that blind patriotism and creationist beliefs, rooted in the manifest destiny, predatory capitalism that has characterized U.S. plundering in South America, for example, (then refusing to aid their progeny) gaze at their fellows through the same lens — be it "Love it or leave it" or "Show me your money."
These type of men are a more significant threat to this country than any apparatchik they perceive as outside the American Empire.
Another Republican, Fred Thomas (guest column, Aug. 7), is to be included in this heedless troika as he scoffs at the climate emergency.
Contrast their bleatings with the Republicanism of Bob Brown; and my long-ago memory of an episode of "Firing Line" in the '60s when William F. Buckley Jr. told a New Dealer: "When your high-flying ideas begin to run out of gas, we'll be there with a place to land."
How quaint. How benign. Utterly human.
Then came Ronald Reagan and his humorless "Let them eat ketchup," and now Mr. Fake News.
Of these I am sure:
1. My tattoo reads "I'll never fight a rich man's war" and,
2. Donald Trump is a sign of the ugliness within myself and you, dear reader.
Bill Shea,
Missoula