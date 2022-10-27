Karlen has the work ethic Montana needs

I am a resident of House District 96 and am proud to vote for Jonathan Karlen to represent us in the Montana Legislature. I know that Jonathan will work tirelessly to represent our interests, bridge political divides, and help Montanans overcome challenging economic circumstances.

I lived with Jonathan throughout college and was always impressed as I watched him organize youth education programs, conduct wildlife research in the Bob Marshall, and work on policy in Helena.

He is someone who makes no excuses, takes no time off, and demonstrates an extreme level of dedication to making a positive difference in our community and state. Jonathan embodies the work ethic and determination that has built our communities and ensured our shared successes and wellbeing.

As someone who manages a small business in Missoula, I know that Jonathan will give his full attention to the needs of his constituents and fight for an economy that works for all Montanans. I hope you'll trust him with your vote.

Wyatt Nelson,

Missoula