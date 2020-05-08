Kathleen has energy, dedication, intelligence

It is rare that a candidate for Congress has as much to offer as Kathleen Williams.
I remember one day on the campaign trail in 2018. She’d had two events before she arrived in Hamilton for an afternoon potluck. She took her time meeting and talking with individuals. It was clear she enjoyed getting to know what mattered to people and delineating her thoughts to them. Williams gave her stump speech and then on to Missoula for another group meeting. Again, she took her time, talking, listening, engaging. It was 10 p.m. when she and her campaign worker got in her car to drive to Bozeman. She’d sleep there before doing pretty much the same thing the next day.
It’s this kind of energy, dedication and intelligence that Williams will bring to Congress, where she will well represent the people she has come to know over the past two years.
Kathleen Williams lost by four points in 2018 but she came closer than any Democrat running for the office in the last 20 years — and in a state where Donald Trump won his race by 20 points. This time, let’s put her over the top, Montana. We could be so lucky.
Joan Melcher,
Missoula
