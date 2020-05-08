Kathleen has energy, dedication, intelligence

I remember one day on the campaign trail in 2018. She’d had two events before she arrived in Hamilton for an afternoon potluck. She took her time meeting and talking with individuals. It was clear she enjoyed getting to know what mattered to people and delineating her thoughts to them. Williams gave her stump speech and then on to Missoula for another group meeting. Again, she took her time, talking, listening, engaging. It was 10 p.m. when she and her campaign worker got in her car to drive to Bozeman. She’d sleep there before doing pretty much the same thing the next day.