Kathleen Williams for Montana

Although recognizing importance of property rights, State Land Board member Rosendale stuck to party position opposing the extensively planned and well vetted conservation easement for an eastern Montana family ranch, which enhances the ranch and benefits both owners and the public. Matt Rosendale has strongly expressed support for the radical party line opposed by Montanans, advocating transfer or sale of public lands, which eventually privatizes and excludes public access. Rosendale rhetoric continues to parrot his party national political platform.

On the other hand, Kathleen Williams has consistently demonstrated her independence as a legislator in reaching across the aisle to accomplish important legislation for all Montanans. She will stand as a leader on the House floor to advocate for Montana, not for party leaders or party. Kathleen is an outdoors woman, a hunter and gun owner who will continue to advocate for wildlife, hunting, and gun ownership rights. She will steadfastly support public education, Medicare, Social Security, improved tax structure, and strengthening Montana’s economy.