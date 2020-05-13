Kathleen Williams has earned Montanans' interest

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Kathleen Williams is my pick for Congress. I’ve known her for a couple of decades, during which she has demonstrated, through three terms in the state house, that she serves the interest of all Montanans.

As a former hunter, a past member of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks’ Region 3 Citizen Advisory Committee, and a Montana Conservation Voter, I have tracked her performance on issues of interest to me as an outdoorsman. Her record speaks for itself. She has been a fighter for clean air and water, worked to repair our health care system, and to help Montana ranchers and farmers stay on the land.

Williams graduated with a bachelor of science in resource economics from the University of California-Berkeley, and from Colorado State University with a masters of science in recreation resources. As the associate director at the Western Landowners Alliance, she served as a resource on water and policy issues, told the story of private land conservation through film, and provided information important to the ecological, economic, and cultural pulse of over 14 million acres of privately held land in the West.

Montana needs her leadership in Washington. Please join me in voting for Kahleen Williams for Congress.

Norman Bishop,

Bozeman

