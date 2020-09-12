Kathleen Williams has the right priorities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The priorities for Kathleen Williams, my choice for Montana’s next Congressperson, are affordable health care for all, keeping public lands in public hands, growing and diversifying our economy, help for veterans, and education.

Let’s contrast Kathleen with her opponent: as a MT legislator Kathleen was instrumental in passing legislation that expands Medicaid for our working poor in Montana. Opponent said NO!

Kathleen supports provisions in the ACA which protect coverage for those with pre-existing conditions; opponent wants to repeal the ACA and pushes for “junk” short term insurance plans in the face of pandemic.

Kathleen voted against proposals that weaken land and water protection and the transfer of federal public lands owned by all Americans. She wants to ensure Montanans have access to “our” public lands. Opponent is “an advocate for transfer of public lands” and proposed transfer of federal lands in MT for state to manage and control. Of course, when the state needs money and the land is sold to private interests, the “No Trespassing” sign goes up and WE are kept out for ALL recreation.

Kathleen represents consensus-building, intelligent, approaches to solving problems, not fomenting fear or name calling. Join me - vote for Kathleen Williams.