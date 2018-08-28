Gianforte's TV message is disgusting and dishonest. It consists of out and out lies, distortions of historic events, severe character assassination and more. These are all from a "representative" who refuses to meet face to face with his constituents while he waits to slug another reporter.
Voters, we have an exceptionally clear choice in November. Kathleen Williams is an honest, experienced legislator who is dedicated to protecting our health care and Social Security. She is very knowledgeable on all critical issues that concern Montana's citizens. We should all be proud of this gracious lady as we vote for our next (real) representative!
Ron Osborn,
Hamilton