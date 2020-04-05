Kathleen Williams is leader Montana needs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

If ever there was a time for level-headed, compassionate, experienced and nonpartisan leadership, it is now. Kathleen Williams is running for the U.S. House. She is that leader.

Crossing Montana in her camper, she repeatedly heard concerns for: lower-cost healthcare; education funding including workforce training; tax reform; economic diversity; public lands protection, climate change; and rural development served by the Farm Bill and the USDA Rural Development agency.

As a state legislator, she defended the values most treasured by Montanans, including the right to bear arms. She is a hunter but opposes the need for military-style arms for the public. As a military “brat” and wife, she understands the needs of veterans and that America must regain respect in the world. She defends Social Security as an earned benefit.

She believes in unions and free enterprise. Kathleen Williams was honored by the Montana Chamber of Commerce for passing the Cottage Food Bill, which created 200 businesses. Williams has a detailed plan for Indian Country, developed by leaders on Montana's reservations and urban Indian communities.