Kathleen Williams is no moderate

After running a far-left campaign in 2018 focused on having the “strongest progressive record” and being soundly rejected by Montana voters, it appears Kathleen Williams is changing her tune.

"Extreme Kathleen" Williams is now attempting to paint herself as a “true, independent leader,” but Montanans have seen her true colors — and we aren’t so quick to forget.

Williams has admitted that her health care policies are aimed at pushing our country towards the total government takeover of our health care system proposed by socialist Bernie Sanders.

Time and again she’s supported restrictions on guns and hunting, a record so strong against our Second Amendment she earned a “F” rating from the NRA. Williams even said she was “proud” of her failing grade on gun rights, calling it a “badge of honor.”

She’s led an all-out crusade against Montana’s energy industry. Williams supports crushing taxes and regulations on energy producers and job-killing Green New Deal policies that would decimate our economy.