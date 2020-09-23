× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I strongly support Kathleen Williams for the Montana at-large house seat. She understands the importance of protecting Montana’s environment and outdoor heritage, having served as Montana Legislature’s nonpartisan staff expert on water, mining, and outdoor recreation policy during the 1990s.

As for healthcare, her Republican opponent believes that the ACA should be repealed in its entirety, and that Medicaid expansion should be ended; however, he has presented no alternative to the thousands that would consequently lose coverage. He offers no concrete plan to cover those with preexisting conditions, and somehow believes that health costs would diminish now that healthy young people can opt out of the insurance pool.

Kathleen Williams, on the other hand, believes that the ACA, which has led to the insurance of 18 million Americans, can be improved so that coverage is maintained and costs reduced. Those presently covered with pre-existing conditions would continue to be covered. She supports Medicaid expansion, which has improved medical care for thousands of Montanans. Kathleen would also like to lower Medicare optionally to those over the age of 55, giving them the same efficient health care coverage now enjoyed by seniors.

Kathleen Williams is the best choice.