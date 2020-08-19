Kathleen Williams, no thanks

In a recent advertisement, Democratic candidate for the House of Representatives Kathleen Williams brags about having voted for Ronald Reagan and then shows off her gun collection.
As one who votes Democrat up and down the ballot every single year, let me just say blech!
You lost my vote, Kathleen. Why would you admit to voting for the president whose agenda stands in stark opposition to everything the Democratic Party is supposed to stand for?
Shame.
If the Democrats want to win elections, they need better candidates.
Patrick Andrus
Missoula
