Kathleen Williams offers pragmatic solutions

There many reasons I support Kathleen Williams in her run for the U.S. House of Representatives. However, one stands out.

In a time where most people agree that our health-care system is in dire straits — with Republicans trying to pound a nail in the coffin of the only nationwide solution we’ve ever had and Democrats arguing over possible approaches — Williams has consistently offered a pragmatic alternative as a part of her health plan: allow people 55 years and older to opt into Medicare.

Many people are “retired” early by their employers or due to health or physical conditions. Unfortunately, these are times when they may need more, not less, health care — and also when their insurance premiums skyrocket.

What if they could pay to opt into Medicare? The result would be a win-win. The general insurance market would be relieved of a segment of the population likely to require more care and Medicare would add a younger, healthier population. We could judge how this worked overall and make future decisions based on that.

This is just one of many approaches that show Kathleen’s caring, practical and intelligent way of approaching problems. I hope you’ll vote for her in the primary, June 2.

Joan Melcher,

Missoula

