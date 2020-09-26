 Skip to main content
Kathleen Williams understands complexities of healthcare

Campaign advertising makes it clear that Health Care is “on the ballot.” What is less clear is where candidates stand on this issue. It is easy to make claims about supporting healthcare when few facts are provided. As an Oncologist, I wish to provide information regarding health care legislation passed over the past 7 years that has had a positive impact on patient care.

Rural hospitals are impacted disproportionately by medical economics since a larger percentage of their patients are underinsured. Medicaid expansion in Montana helped alleviate this problem by increasing the number of insured patients and providing economic support for rural hospitals. This improved access to care for patients in Montana. Candidates who supported Medicaid expansion can rightly claim to be advocates for health care.

Patients in rural areas are under-represented in clinical trials, which provide access to emerging treatments and are integral to quality cancer care. In Montana, private insurers could refuse payment for patients enrolled in clinical trials. In 2011 Kathleen Williams introduced a bill in the Montana House that ultimately passed in the 2013 session requiring insurers to cover care for patients enrolled in clinical trials. This passed with bipartisan support and support of the insurance industry. Kathleen’s interest in carrying this bill was sparked by a conversation with a constituent in her district. This demonstrates Kathleen’s ability to work to achieve the best health care outcomes for the people that she represents. Since that time I have had many opportunities to discuss health care delivery with Kathleen. She is thoughtful and understands the complexities of the problem and is not wedded to a single political solution but to working to find the best solution to the problem.

In conclusion, if health care is an important consideration for you in this current election, please consider the facts and the voting records of candidates in making your decision. I have tried to provide two examples based on my knowledge of these matters in hopes of assisting your decision in this upcoming election.

Jack O, Hensold MD

President Montana State Oncology Society

Clinical Practice Committee, American Society of Clinical Oncology,

Bozeman

Rural Cancer Care Task Force, American Society of Clinical Oncolog

