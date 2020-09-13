 Skip to main content
Kathleen Williams will always listen

Some people are talkers and some people are listeners. And when you're listening to a talker talk too much you know they're not listening.

I like political candidates that listen to my concerns and then try to take them into account when making decisions that will affect me. Listeners seem to be interested in working with others to solve problems. Talkers like to make other people do everything their way.

Listeners ask you what you think. Talkers like to tell you what to think. Listeners travel the state to hear you; talkers buy tons of advertising time to tell you.

I like Kathleen Williams, the Democratic candidate for the U.S. House of representatives. She listens. She has heard. and now she is ready to go to work for you, preserving your hard-earned Medicare and Social Security, access to your public lands.

And she will always listen to you.

Mark Hull,

Missoula

