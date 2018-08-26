It's time to elect someone to the U.S. House of Representatives who cares about the people and state of Montana. That person is Kathleen Williams. She will work to get people who need health care, the care and medication they need. She will sit down with people and talk to them face to face and not just pick out certain people who are on a special list to do certain favors for.
Williams' opponent Greg Gianforte cares nothing about helping the people of Montana unless you are rich and in a certain class. He will not face the people who want to ask him questions. Gianforte wants to give all of Montana land to special interests such as mining and drilling, stripping Montana of its beauty.
Williams will fight for the right of the people and our needs. Gianforte will just start throwing punches and beating on people, as he did when he ran to fill the vacancy, if he doesn't like what's going on. Gianforte is not even from Montana. Why should he care. A vote for Williams will let your voice be heard and cases taken care of.
Matt Rosendale is just like Gianforte, not from Montana and could care less unless you are a special interest. Jon Tester is from Montana and understanding our need, works hard to do the right thing for the people of Montana.
Michael East,
Missoula