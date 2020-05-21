Kathleen Williams will make sure Montana gets what it needs

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Time is running out for voters to make their voice heard in the Montana primary on June 2.

Kathleen Williams is on the ballot as the very best that Montana has to offer in a person with honesty, integrity and experience from her time on the Montana State Legislature.

Kathleen Williams is running for the legislature in Washington, D.C. Not to be confused with Whitney Williams, who is running for governor of Montana.

First, know that Kathleen Williams has run her campaign with the help of thousands of individual donors who support her and the policies she supports. Unlike her, Matt Rosendale and Greg Gianforte dip into the dark money of corporations. When people like Rosendale and Gianforte take corporate money to win an election, they are voting for the “wants” of the corporations, not for the people of Montana.

While facing the global COVID-19 pandemic the current administration is working to strike down the Affordable Care Act in court. Kathleen Williams knows that the ACA is what is helping people, right now, and she will work to improve it and lower heath insurance costs. Unlike Rosendale who raised the Health insurance rates over 25% a few years ago.

Montana only has one House seat in D.C. and we have all seen what happens when it goes to the wrong person.