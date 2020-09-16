 Skip to main content
Kathleen Williams will represent the best interests of all Montanans

Our ‘representatives’ tuck in at the trough of the wealthiest. Quid Pro Quo?

The Club for Growth (C F G) Action committee Super-PAC makes its goals plain on its website. CFG will spend (last count) $13 million to elect its chosen water-carrier candidates. Don’t take my word for it, google the Club For Growth - marvel at its objectives and ‘chosen agents’.

Matt Rosendale - the hardest working out-of-state real estate developer - is a CFG darling. The non-Montana money flowing in to influence and disrupt our local election for our lone Representative for the House is embarrassingly shameful. Rosendale has little imagination, nor regard for local issues- 5 items of his 8 agenda issues are from the CFG “Playbook”.

CFG, Rosendale, other aspirational candidates and sitting congresscritters are on the record for privatizing social security, making access to healthcare even more difficult, supporting the wealthiest at the detriment of 99% of us. I can’t stomach or support Rosendale deepening the divides.

I’m voting for Kathleen Williams. Kathleen proved to be a consensus-building, intelligent, people-minded problem-solver in her legislative terms. Kathleen is about solutions for us all- not fear nor bullying. Kathleen will represent the best interests of all Montanans and make us proud.

Jeff Ball,

Bozeman

