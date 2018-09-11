The look on the face of Brett Kavanaugh when approached by the father of a murdered girl was telling. Granted Kavanaugh was surprised by the encounter and unprepared, but the look of disdain as he buttoned his suit coat and deliberately turned upon the outstretched hand of Fred Guttenberg made it clear that Kavanaugh cared not at all about whatever the man was trying to do.
The judge made a calculation that was clear to all he was not interested in — and did not have to be interested in — the man identifying himself as the father of a young girl who died at the Parkland high school. This exchange was something Kavanaugh did not want at that moment and so he ignored it.
The visible lack of interest or semblance of any sense of compassion was telling of this man who would sit in judgement of others and in that moment it was clear he had been tested and been found wanting. He does not deserve to be considered for the position to which he has been nominated because he lacks the basic temperament for the job.
James Wood,
Missoula