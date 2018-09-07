I commend Judge James Nelson for “coming out” in his column titled: “Judge Brett Kavanaugh — A justice who will insure Trump’s legacy” (Aug. 29). This retired Montana Supreme Court justice’s biased position in support of the Democrats' party line is unseemly.
This is a case of the kettle accusing the pot of being black. From my perspective, Nelson’s column can serve as a primer for developing a defense in order to balance the scales of justice.
So, the U.S. Senate should move to confirm President Trump’s nomination of Judge Kavanaugh as a U.S. Supreme Court justice in order to oppose Nelson’s party line; to wit:
• Women being a “marginalized population.”
• Donald Trump controlling Congress.
• “Friends” of LGBTQ rights.
• Supporting the Affordable Care Act.
• Supporting abortion.
• Supporting workers and unions versus employers and consumers.
• Marginalizing the separation of church and state.
• Support of gun control regulations.
• Favoring undocumented voters.
• Opposing editorial discretion.
• Opposing checks and balance.
Furthermore, while promoting his ideology, Nelson is oblivious to the use of hate speech when he accuses President Trump of being fascist, xenophobic, homophobic and misogynistic.
Donald Bergoust,
Missoula