Keep Bennion in Montana Attorney General's Office

Republican primary voters: I urge you to vote for Jon Bennion for attorney general.

Bennion is a Montana native, and University of Montana Law School graduate. He has served the last seven years in the Attorney General's Office under Tim Fox. Bennion loves working in the Justice Department and wants to be Montana’s attorney general for the next eight years. He’s not running for this office in order to soon run for a higher one.

His platform includes: battling addiction, fighting against government overreach (both state and federal), being a voice for the most vulnerable, and he chairs the task force that improved the state’s response to sexual assault test kits.

Bennion has argued before Montana’s Supreme Court as well as federal court. Not only is he highly qualified, he’s just a really nice guy. He’s respected by both sides of the aisle in the Montana Legislature. He’s an author, artist and a wonderful husband and father to a special needs child.

Please check out his website, bennionforag.com. Then in November, I urge everyone to vote Jon Bennion for Montana’s attorney general.

Paula Messmer,

Missoula

