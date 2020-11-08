Keep fighting for compassion, justice

It's the morning after Election Day. It doesn’t feel like four years ago and it doesn’t feel good. The evil and injustice in the world feel very present right now. I know there is so much love and good in the world. I feel that, too.

It will never be perfect, but I will keep fighting for compassion and justice. I can’t do everything, but I can do some things. I’m trying to focus on what I can control. I can’t change everyone's minds or inspire everyone to care about the same things I do.

But there are things I can do. I can treat people in my life with love and compassion. I can spend my time doing things that promote my values. I can live sustainably. I can vote. I can have conversations about my beliefs. I can choose a career path that moves to the world to a more just and peaceful place. I can be kind to strangers. I can buy less plastic. I can volunteer and I can donate. I can ask my friends to join me. These are the things I will focus on now.

What can you do?

Wren Cilimburg,

Missoula

