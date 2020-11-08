 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keep fighting for compassion, justice

Keep fighting for compassion, justice

{{featured_button_text}}

It's the morning after Election Day. It doesn’t feel like four years ago and it doesn’t feel good. The evil and injustice in the world feel very present right now. I know there is so much love and good in the world. I feel that, too.

It will never be perfect, but I will keep fighting for compassion and justice. I can’t do everything, but I can do some things. I’m trying to focus on what I can control. I can’t change everyone's minds or inspire everyone to care about the same things I do.

But there are things I can do. I can treat people in my life with love and compassion. I can spend my time doing things that promote my values. I can live sustainably. I can vote. I can have conversations about my beliefs. I can choose a career path that moves to the world to a more just and peaceful place. I can be kind to strangers. I can buy less plastic. I can volunteer and I can donate. I can ask my friends to join me. These are the things I will focus on now.

What can you do?

Wren Cilimburg,

Missoula

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Biden will destroy the economy
Letters

Biden will destroy the economy

A vote for Joe Biden will be a vote for economic disaster. During the final debate, he admitted he would ban fracking on day one of his admini…

Angry and sad over elk slaughter
Letters

Angry and sad over elk slaughter

I’m speechless, angry and so, so sad: 100 “wannabe hunters” shoot into an elk herd, killing 50 and injuring an unknown number? Really? These a…

Ballots can be manipulated
Letters

Ballots can be manipulated

Dino Rossi (R) ran for governor in Washington in 2004. After several recounts by the Democrats for Christine Gregoire, Rossi lost by 129 ballo…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News