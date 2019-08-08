I see that Donald Trump has ordered the flags to half mast after the awful shootings.
Let’s save some time and leave them at half mast.
Let’s leave them there until our country is truly the land of the free and the home of the brave.
Let’s leave them there until our acts of love, kindness and acceptance outweigh hatred and bigotry.
Let’s leave them there until America resumes its place in the world as a beacon of hope instead of a cesspool of violence.
There have been 251 mass shootings in the USA so far this year. Let’s leave the flags at half mast until stringent gun laws are passed so that assault weapons are kept off the streets.
When the flag once again waves proudly from the top of the pole, we can then rejoice that America has healed and the American dream is alive and well.
Let’s all work towards that day.
Karen Somerset,
Missoula