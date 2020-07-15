Keep magazine-swap table at library

I recently learned that, when the library moves to its new location, there are no plans to set aside some comer for the "magazine-swap table" that, at least for me, has become a sort of tradition. From nowhere else can I get such periodicals as the Smithsonian, the National Geographic, Archaeology, Country, Country Woman, Farm and Ranch, Air & Space, the Reader's Digest or many other magazines that I cannot afford to acquire through subscription.