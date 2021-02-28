Keep McNett Flats zoned residential

The Feb. 24 Missoulian has an article about McNett Flats, a proposed project at the end of George Elmer off Mullan Road. The developer wants this land to be rezoned from residential to B2-2 to allow both apartment and commercial buildings.

Nearby neighbors have sent in petitions to oppose this, written about our objections to many entities, and now feel so frustrated to be ignored.

This precious open space is home to many birds and animals, all of whom will leave if the area becomes so dense. The soil is unstable clay. Traffic between two residential neighborhoods will drastically increase. No one nearby wants this! We want to keep this land residential.

But one of the reasons this may be allowed has to do with money. We did not get all of the grant we wanted for development and roads near Mullan. A roundabout will be required at Cattle Drive and George Elmer; and the city wants this developer to help pay for it.

The city is pushing increased housing to the detriment of existing conditions. Anybody remember when we were the Garden City?

Susan Flanagin,

Missoula

