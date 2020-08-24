Keep MCPS band program

Missoula County Public Schools has a long tradition of strong and vibrant arts programs, the instrumental music being the one I’m most familiar with. We moved to Missoula when my children were in fourth and fifth grade. They were fortunate enough to participate in the fifth grade instrumental program, it was certainly the highlight of fifth grade and they made many lifelong band friends in the years that followed. Getting to learn an instrument, developing the work ethic that comes with tackling a challenging situation and the chance to build a team with fellow students were just a few of the positives that my kids and their peers were fortunate to experience. The 2020-21 school year marks a crossroads moment for the program, this will be the first year that the MCPS fifth grade students will not get the chance to participate. Given that all other instrumental programs in the district are still a go, please keep this Missoula tradition alive. Please contact the school board, I am sure there are creative ways that the fifth graders can be taught remotely. Please help us keep this vital and vibrant option available to MCPS fifth graders. #BandMomForLife.