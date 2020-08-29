Keep Montana safe from greedy candidates

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Senator Tester just secured $10 million for our state to combat COVID-19, to support hospitals and medical for Montanans and nursing homes.

We need another senator like him, and it ain't Steve Daines. We need a caring governor for Montana, and it isn't Greg Gianforte. You can fact check Gianforte and his voting record online. He has been for getting rid of our health care, for a state tax, for getting rid of access to public lands.

We need senators and governors who will save our public lands and take care of the health of our Montanans. Mike Cooney cares about the people and the land of Montana, he just hasn't got the money to compete with the nasty, untruthful adds being pumped out by the right wing and the White House.

The Trump people are not normal republicans; they are violent, greedy billionaires, out for themselves. We need to get real Republicans and Democrats back so our country can once again be healthy and normal, with a good economy. Trump is turning our country into a gestapo-run dictatorship; don't let it happen.

Keep Montana safe from greedy millionaires like Matt Rosendale, Daines and Gianforte. Fact check those ads.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

