 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keep Montana safe from greedy candidates

Keep Montana safe from greedy candidates

{{featured_button_text}}

Senator Tester just secured $10 million for our state to combat COVID-19, to support hospitals and medical for Montanans and nursing homes.

We need another senator like him, and it ain't Steve Daines. We need a caring governor for Montana, and it isn't Greg Gianforte. You can fact check Gianforte and his voting record online. He has been for getting rid of our health care, for a state tax, for getting rid of access to public lands.

We need senators and governors who will save our public lands and take care of the health of our Montanans. Mike Cooney cares about the people and the land of Montana, he just hasn't got the money to compete with the nasty, untruthful adds being pumped out by the right wing and the White House.

The Trump people are not normal republicans; they are violent, greedy billionaires, out for themselves. We need to get real Republicans and Democrats back so our country can once again be healthy and normal, with a good economy. Trump is turning our country into a gestapo-run dictatorship; don't let it happen.

Keep Montana safe from greedy millionaires like Matt Rosendale, Daines and Gianforte. Fact check those ads.

Kate Gervais,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
8
0
0
0
2

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Outrage at UM's decision
Letters

Outrage at UM's decision

I am outraged at the University’s decision to mandate a two-day, in-person orientation, which was entirely comprised of content that could hav…

Keep MCPS band program
Letters

Keep MCPS band program

Missoula County Public Schools has a long tradition of strong and vibrant arts programs, the instrumental music being the one I’m most familia…

Bullock has F rating from NRA
Letters

Bullock has F rating from NRA

The crime and rioting in the Democratic-controlled cities is widespread. In many cases the publicly elected officials are supporting this dest…

Outraged and voting for Trump
Letters

Outraged and voting for Trump

This lifelong Montana-born Republican is outraged, Robert Logan (letter, Aug. 24). Outraged at a Democratic Party that still cannot get over l…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News