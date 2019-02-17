The other night we watched our favorite quiz show, Jeopardy! One of the questions was: What is one of the only baseball fields in the U.S. to have it’s mascot living on the baseball field?
Of course the answer was the Missoula Osprey.
Why would we want to change the name of a great baseball team just to please some “outa towners?”
The Osprey are a part of Montana — the bird, the team.
I think we would sound silly as the Missoula Yankees or the Missoula Red Sox or how about the Missoula Marlins!
Let’s not change our name, let’s keep our Osprey.
Beverly D. Williams,
Missoula