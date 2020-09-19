Keep our state in hands of Montanans

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Montanans, this upcoming election should be about keeping our state in the hands of Montanans, not these millionaire carpetbaggers.

Gianforte, a New Jersey millionaire, has already shown contempt for our way of life by suing Montana to block access to the Gallatin River. He supports ending Social Security, advocates for private over public education, and joined Trump in failing to fund the U.S. Post Office, which employs 90,000 veterans.

Daines, another "invasive species," is an out-of-stater, California born and transplanted to Montana. His ads claim that he is going to get tough on China, but he is afraid to hold town meetings with his constituents. So he sneaks around the state meeting only with his supporters.

Downey, another California boy, committed seven Fish and Game violations by buying Montana resident licenses while still a California resident. He pled guilty to three. Recently, he was charged with seven campaign violations. Shouldn't the State Auditor be someone who obeys the law?

This election is about who is best to serve Montanans, not millionaire carpetbaggers and their wealthy buddies. There are 114 millionaires in Montana. That's how many votes they should get: 114!

Robert Church,

Missoula

