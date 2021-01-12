 Skip to main content
Keep politicians working for safety

Senator Daines may have pulled a hamstring from his impressive “180” last week. And I love the fact that his name appears on statements and texts from his fundraising that he doesn’t even see. If he doesn’t see them, how could he know those messages didn’t contribute to rhetoric meant to incite?

Matt Rosendale won’t even answer his phone.

Meanwhile, Americans continue to suffer from COVID. The U.S. daily death toll hit records this week while people stormed the capital.

Keep voting; we need to hold politicians accountable to working for the welfare, safety and health of their constituents.

Dudley Improta,

Missoula

