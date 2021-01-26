 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Keep reporting on Native basketball

Keep reporting on Native basketball

{{featured_button_text}}

I would like to congratulate the Missoulian and writer Victor Flores for his wonderful piece in the Jan. 21 Sports section about Native American high school basketball teams.

Living in Superior, we usually do not get a chance to hear or read about what these young men and women are doing to keep playing a sport they love and enjoy. As Victor so eloquently put it, "the poverty, violence, addiction and illness that plague reservations don't disappear during basketball season but the sport has the power to briefly push problems to the side."

I hope the Missoulian can keep reporting stories on how high school basketball is going in the seven Indian reservations in Montana.

David Mirisch,

Superior

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
1
0
0
0
0

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New world order
Letters

New world order

Welcome to a new world order. Soon, all rights for free speech will be sacrificed at the altar along with the slashed goats and other barbaric…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News