Keep reporting on Native basketball

I would like to congratulate the Missoulian and writer Victor Flores for his wonderful piece in the Jan. 21 Sports section about Native American high school basketball teams.

Living in Superior, we usually do not get a chance to hear or read about what these young men and women are doing to keep playing a sport they love and enjoy. As Victor so eloquently put it, "the poverty, violence, addiction and illness that plague reservations don't disappear during basketball season but the sport has the power to briefly push problems to the side."