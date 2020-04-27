Keep schools closed for rest of the year

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Although kids miss being in school and need all the stability, meals, socializing and safety that comes with being in school, I hope that Missoula County Public Schools will continue to stay closed throughout the school year.

As my fifth-grader Noah Rigo said to me, “If one kid get sick, then she can pass it on to the other kids, and those kids can pass it on to their parents and grandparents. And teachers can also get sick.”

The right thing for our entire community is to continue to socially distance. Our population here in Missoula lives more densely than in rural areas. Please close the schools for the rest of the year, and keep Missoula safe.

In the fall, testing will be more widely available. Also, in the fall we can arrange for safety procedures, such as teachers and students having their temperatures taken each morning to screen for potential infection.

Annabelle Winne,

Missoula