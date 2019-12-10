Even though the 2020 elections is now 11 months away, all should be encouraged to vote for our current Republican senator, Steve Daines.
U.S. Sen. Steve Daines supports expanded trade. He does not want trade wars. Trade wars have severe consequences for the farmers and ranchers. He wants a trade deal with China and has actually gone to China to speak about how our products benefit the Chinese people.
He is against the Environmental Protection Agency and the Army Corps of Engineers spying on our private lands and disallowing owners from building on their properties.
He has supported the VA Mission Act, which gives our veterans more options for health care. This is especially important in a state like Montana, where veterans would have to travel great distances for VA care.
Send Senator Daines back to the Senate.
Kerry Buterbaugh,
Whitehall