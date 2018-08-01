Jon Tester, the only working farmer in the Senate, has my full support for several reasons. First of all, for our agricultural state, this is significant because Jon knows firsthand the challenges farmers and ranchers face. He takes our concerns to Washington and submits them to those working on the Farm Bill.
Another time, when Verizon threatened to pull their cell phone service from eastern Montana, leaving all of the rural residents without any other cell phone options, Jon went to the executives of Verizon and secured continued cell phone service. For farmers, ranchers and their families, cell phones are more than a mere convenience. When farmers are out in their tractors, sprayers, or combines, they need a way to communicate immediately should an emergency arise, and we know that happens — whether it's a fire in the field, a flat tire, or someone needing directions to the field.
In another concern crucial to those who live miles away from larger, medical facilities, Jon works tirelessly to keep our rural hospitals open. He also is relentless and passionate in his support for veterans and their health care.
I especially appreciate the fact that Jon does not always support the president. Our whole country is based on diversity, and it is imperative that we maintain that same element in our Democracy, lest we become a nation ruled by one man. No two people agree on everything. Why in the world do we want everyone in Washington to say yes to the president's agenda? It has gotten to the point where too many in Congress are afraid to voice their opinions against anything Donald Trump says for fear of retaliation. Jon is always ready and willing to work across party lines, and he is not afraid to ask the tough questions. Keep in mind that 16 of Jon's bills (including the recent veteran legislation) have been signed by the president.
One of the most effective Senators of the minority party, Jon stands out and makes a positive difference.
Why not keep such an influential Senator who supports all of Montana's citizens as well as all of America?
Myrna Gilbertson,
Richey