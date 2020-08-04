× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Missoula's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Big-money Republican ads are bashing poor Mike Cooney, who is running for governor in the next election. Cooney depends on grassroots small donations. Because he is still working for the state it is difficult for him to get out there and defend himself against all the money pouring in from out of state supporting Greg Gianforte and Steve Daines.

The corruption at the top of our government will be in place in Montana if these two Donald Trump advocates get into the driving seat. Our public lands will be sold off so there will be no more public access for hunting, fishing and all other recreational use.

Instead, mining and big oil, mostly from out-of-country companies, will come in and strip out what they need and leave Montana with the mess.

Cooney, a native of Montana, cares about our people and our land. He works for Governor Bullock who has done so much for Montana health care and the economy.

Support the little guy, keep Trumpism out of our state.

Joseph Gervais,

Corvallis

You must be logged in to react.

Click any reaction to login. Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0