Keep unity seeking columnists; dump Ochenski

Dear Missoulian Editor & Staff, Thank you for the new Kendall Cotton column and the fine introduction of Mr. Cotton along with a brief list of his background and credentials. I really enjoyed his positive column in the recent Sunday Missoulian encouraging bipartisanship in/during the 2021 Montana Legislative session, currently ongoing. I applaud and encourage more columns that promote unity. On the other hand, why not move the extreme liberal, flamingly divisive Ochenski from Sunday to Noday. Besides once being a lobbyist, what is his background and credence as a credentialed columnist? There’s no mention of his background on Internet search engines and Amazon lists only one shared publication from 2005. What gives him the right and privilege of debasing the majority Republicans in Montana every Sunday in the Missoulian? Just asking for a friend. Please keep up the positive work on finding unity seeking columnists and dump Ochenski in the hate bin.

Dale A. Hanson,

Lolo

