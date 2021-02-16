Keep wildfire stories in mind

The year 2020 included 22 climate disasters, with losses exceeding $1 billion each. These events included 1 drought event, 13 severe storm events, 7 tropical cyclone events and 1 wildfire event. Those kinds of economic losses are hard to fathom but it is even harder to fathom the pain and suffering of people who have experienced these losses. Thanks to Perry Backus, whose article (Feb. 15), “Loss from wildfire burns years later,” gave me a sense of the trauma that haunts our Montana neighbors, who have suffered from climate change related wildfire losses. I was especially touched by Scott Edson’s story. A resident of Corvallis, Edson lost his home and his very way of life to a wildfire in 2016. “Forty-five years of my life was stolen in a snap of a finger,” he said in the article. It would be wise to keep these stories in mind as we face difficult decisions about how to transition from fossil fuels to clean energy. There are ways to make the transition smoother. There are thoughtful policies, such as carbon fee and dividend, widely supported by economists as the most cost-effective way to address the climate crisis by reducing carbon emissions in a step-down approach. Scott Edson’s story reminds us that we need to act now to address climate change. To learn more about carbon fee and dividend policy, go to citizensclimatelobby.org.