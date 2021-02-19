Keeping electric bills in the green

There’s a way for people in Montana to have an impact on where our power comes from. It’s a cool part of the free market called net metering.

What it means is that, if you own solar panels, you can hook them up to the grid and have your power company credit you for power you produce. It’s a win for local land owners and sustainability. They’ll pay for themselves! For those who have solar panels, net metering is especially important right now, when people are out of work and need credits to keep the lights on. It’s not often you find such a good way to directly invest in the environment.

That’s why House Bill 359 in the Montana Legislature is so bad. This bill will reduce the value of energy credits, and not by a small amount. It could be up to 70%. What does that do to the people who have already invested in their solar panels? How are more people supposed to justify buying if they know it can’t pay off? This does us no good and a lot of harm.

Contact your representative today and tell them to oppose HB 359.