A big shout-out to the folks who clear the trails at Fort Missoula! As a daily walker who is a bit challenged, I very much appreciate using the little oval track. There has only been one day I couldn't walk due to drifts. Your efforts are much appreciated.
Now if the dog owners would just clean up after their dogs, hint, hint. Bags are provided, it isn't that hard. There were five new piles of poop this a.m. just since yesterday in the (otherwise) pretty white snow. Yuk. Scoop the poop. Be a responsible dog owner please.
Janis Davis,
Missoula