Keeping Griz tickets, no matter what

I found Bill Speltz's, column "Nervous for Grizzly Athletics" in the Sunday (April 5) Missoulian Sports section sad but at the same time quite thought-provoking. It is hard to imagine there being no football in Washington Grizzly Stadium this fall.

My family has enjoyed the wins and losses (not so much) from the same seats since the stadium opened and have already ordered our tickets for next season. If, by chance, football doesn't happen in the fall or it's played in an empty stadium and broadcast, we will not ask for a ticket refund.

I do understand that finances will be tight for a lot of people and not everybody has that luxury in these strange times, but if you can, order and keep your tickets for next year no matter what and join us in supporting the Griz and thanking the university for a lifetime of great family entertainment.

I, for one, consider it a small price to pay for keeping University of Montana athletics great next year and in the future.

In the meantime, stay home (if you can), be safe and support those who can't because they entertain, support and protect us in this crazy time.