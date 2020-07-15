Keeping Village Senior Residence COVID-free

My congratulations and heartfelt thanks go to Executive Director Lindsay Martin and her devoted staff at The Village Senior Residence in Missoula for their spectacular success in keeping this facility COVID-free throughout the recent quarantine and local outbreaks of this devastating pandemic. It hasn't been easy to shoulder the heavy responsibility of keeping all the residents and staff healthy, safe and mentally stimulated during this difficult period, but Lindsay and her team have done what was necessary to achieve a perfect outcome thus far into our continuing battle against infection.