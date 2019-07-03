I read Darlene Friesz’ letter of June 26 expressing her concern about a lack of a response from House District 91 Rep. Connie Keogh. My experience with Keogh has been quite different.
I contacted Representative Keogh via email several times during the legislative session to express my opinions on bills pending in the Legislature. In every case, I received a prompt personal and informative response from Keogh.
Knowing how busy our legislators are during the session, and the high number of calls and emails they receive, I truly appreciated Keogh’s timely responses. I found her to be one of the most responsive state legislators I have ever dealt with, and I will certainly support her in the future.
Gary Wolfe,
Missoula