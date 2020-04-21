Ketamine billboard is not a good idea

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

In mid-April, a new billboard appeared on the corner of High Park Way and SW Higgins Avenue.

The top of the billboard reads that “depression and suicide are real” and I totally agree with this.

What I don’t agree with is the bottom of the billboard, which says that “Ketamine helps.”’

Ketamine; you mean the horse tranquilizer that many people illegally use to get high?

I think this is sending a terrible message.

I think many parents cringe when they drive by this billboard, especially when they have kids in the car who can read it and ask questions.

The company that purchased the billboard advertising space is Big Sky Ketamine, based out of Kalispell.

I don’t think this billboard is a good idea. I don’t think using ketamine to treat depression is a good idea.

I hope the billboard ad is removed.

Greg Strandberg,

Missoula

