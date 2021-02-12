Keystone pipeline important to many

Retired University of Montana psychology professor Arlene Walker-Andrews penned a column (Feb. 8) praising the president’s executive order closing the Keystone XL pipeline and admonishing Senator Daines for having views that didn’t conform to her own.

Several things popped out as being wholly insensitive to the struggles of people who do hard work. Foremost was the contention that, of the 10,000-plus jobs lost, most were “temporary” and not full-time positions. I would remind Walker-Andrews that, except for tenured professors and a few others, all jobs are “temporary.” The person who shovels her driveway cannot do that hard work all year, possibly spending the summer mowing lawns.

Points are made on the effect of lost revenue to North Dakota through “boom/bust.” A cursory map inspection reveals that the Keystone closure possibly affects Montana’s revenue more. Another pipeline, the Dakota Access, carries oil from the Bakken southward and, if closed as threatened, will shut down North Dakota.