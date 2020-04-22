Keystone too risky, not necessary

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

It has now been shown that we no longer need the Keystone pipeline. Record low oil prices are in the headlines of national and international news.

The wave of the future does not include gasoline-powered autos and trucks. The millions spent on building an unnecessary pipeline may or may not provide any benefit to the investors, but it is a risky proposition.

In addition to wasting money it poses great risk to our environment. The time has come for Canada and the United States to put a halt to it. Should it proceed, it will prove to be another entity that will require a government bailout.

Peter Daniels,

Polson

