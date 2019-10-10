What planet is Roger Koopman living on? Kids are taking the initiative, as politicians obviously are not. What don’t people (mostly Republicans) see about climate change? They should get their heads out of the sand and observe the facts.
The kids are taking a stance on saving their future; something Koopman and other Trumpites cannot do; they will not have to live with it, the kids will. More power to them and to education and facts, scientific facts, not just Republican, conservative non-fact-based spins. Greed is not all this world is about.
The future matters and just because we have a bunch of politicians with heads in the sand only looking for money and re-election, the kids are doing the planet a favor. More power to them. And kudos also to the educational institutions that are allowing such discourse.
Hoping for a future healthy planet,
Nancy Browning,
Bruce Beckwith,
Missoula